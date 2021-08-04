MovEBR modifications could be used for self-driving cars 

Traffic-light infrastructure upgrades included in the MovEBR program could eventually be used for self-driving cars to operate safely on the city’s roads.

Technology being added to traffic control signal locations, which aims to reduce congestion, could allow for self-driving cars to connect to the lights, says Fred Raiford, EBR director of transportation, though additional upgrades will be required.

Raiford and the rest of his team are working to get the traffic light infrastructure projects up and running, which include new technology that will alert drivers to how long before the signal changes.

Traffic lights and self-driving cars can be linked via a wireless network, The Conversation reports, and smart traffic lights may be able to send signals, including when it might be turning red, to the self-driving vehicle.

The type of equipment the MovEBR team is buying for these signals allows flexibility to accommodate vehicles, Raiford says, with some modifications to be made in the future.

“Times are changing and not everyone is going to want to drive,” Raiford says, “and our goal is to at least catch us up to where we need to be from a traffic standpoint. I think we’re getting there.”

When self-driving cars become more prevalent in coming years, Raiford says another massive program like MovEBR will not be necessary, as some of the technology features needed to accommodate them will already be in traffic control boxes.

However, self-driving cars need smooth roads, and obstacles like potholes can be hard for the cars to detect, The New York Times reports. It is no secret that Louisiana does not top the list of states with the best road infrastructure.

The life expectancy of major roads in the Baton Rouge area is eight to 10 years, Raiford says, while residential streets can go 12-15 without major changes. While another parishwide traffic program may not be necessary to prepare for these cars, a plan addressing road conditions may be.