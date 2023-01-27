More businesses moving away from remote work 

At the start of 2022, workers were in a strong position to ask for higher pay and better working conditions as employers scrambled to recruit talent—often using the option of remote work as a bargaining chip. In March 2022, Inc. reports, 20% of jobs listed on LinkedIn were at least partially remote.

However, nearly a year later, that landscape looks very different, with remote jobs comprising just 13.2% of LinkedIn’s listings in December, the latest data available.

The deprioritization of remote work suggests that the power dynamic between employers and employees is changing, and that offering employees flexibility about where they work may no longer be an important hiring strategy in the current environment. Read the full story.