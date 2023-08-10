Metro Council approves $1M settlement with DOTD for damage from city worker accident

The Metro Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement to the Department of Transportation and Development for a 2022 incident in which a city employee struck the Airline Highway overpass at Florida Boulevard.

“The driver of the truck indicated that he did not know for sure that the boom was tied down. Well, he should’ve checked that. Certainly there is no question that we are responsible. We created the issue and it’s our intentions to make DOTD whole again,” East Baton Rouge Director of Transportation Fred Raiford says.

The repairs, which took nearly a year, replaced girders built in the 1950s. Supply issues further complicated the timeline, WBRZ-TV reports.

Today, the city approved to settle the claim for $990,428.

“A city-parish vehicle caused the damage to the roadway owned by DOTD. It was always agreed that DOTD would repair and city-parish would cover the cost,” a statement from the mayor’s office reads. Read the whole story.