Medical marijuana debut pushed back to summer  

Bill Richardson, LSU’s vice president of agriculture, says medical marijuana grower GB Sciences is on track to submit its final suitability study to Louisiana State Police on Monday, KNOE-TV reports.

Richardson says medical marijuana could be available to the public this summer via the nine licensed pharmacies that were licensed last year, though the original plans were set to have the product ready by late last year.

“We’ve been working closely with the Department of Agriculture and Board of Pharmacy and medical examiners and making sure we’re all on the same page,” said Richardson.

Louisiana law allows medical marijuana for things such as cancer, AIDS, seizure disorders, epilepsy, and other conditions. Read the full story.