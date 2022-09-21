Mayor, BRAC, VBR team up on recruiting talent and tourists

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge, is proposing the use of $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for economic development and tourism in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a recent announcement from Broome’s office.

The proposal, which is up for approval by the Metro Council today, aims to improve access to employment as well as workforce availability, and consists of three initiatives:

Re/Connect to Jobs: This initiative would help job seekers find available positions by hosting job fairs with additional services to help people with barriers to employment. The initiative would also include marketing to potential job seekers and reaching out to unemployed or underemployed individuals to help them through the job search process.

Youth Workforce Initiative: This initiative will prepare and better retain talent through real-work experiences while students are in high school, community college, or at a university, by connecting them with paid internship opportunities. The program will target industry sectors that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, health care and small business.

National recruitment of tourists and talent: This initiative is a comprehensive effort to get people to come to Baton Rouge for work or to visit. The program would involve coordinated marketing campaigns, resources for learning about Baton Rouge and integration with the online job portal to drive people toward available jobs. According to Broome’s announcement, Visit Baton Rouge and BRAC are collaborating on an integrated external marketing strategy to promote quality of life and job opportunities in Baton Rouge for prospective talent, drive greater visitation to the market, and highlight career opportunities in the region through the BR Works regional jobs portal.

The Metro Council will meet at 5 p.m. today at City Hall downtown.