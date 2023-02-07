Mayor Broome looks to create new executive position

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will ask the Metro Council to appropriate $178,320 to hire an additional assistant chief administrative officer.

The new ACAO would act as a liaison between the mayor’s office and all offices under the purview of the Metro Council, says Glenn Curtis, Broome’s top administrator, who was hired last fall. The dollar amount reflects salary and benefits, he adds; all ACAOs make $129,404 annually. There are currently three ACAOs on Broome’s staff.

The proposal is scheduled to be introduced Wednesday in advance of a hearing at the next meeting two weeks later. Also set to be introduced this week:

Appropriating $1.1 million and authorizing Broome’s office to spend up to $1.35 million with Beveridge & Diamond for legal representation in federal Clean Water Act claims relating to the municipal storm sewer system.

Darryl Hurst’s proposal to add a council member to the board that selects engineers and surveyors for public projects. The American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana has raised concerns about adding an elected official to what the organization describes as a nonpolitical board. Tom Stephens, chief engineer at the Department of Public Works, sits on the board along with representatives from four professional associations and a member of the engineering faculty from LSU and Southern. Agency representatives participate when the project is under their agency’s purview.

Items up for a vote Wednesday include:

Applying for an $11.1 million grant for the Airport Passenger Loading Bridges Project.

Authorizing Broome’s office to enter a $900,000 professional services agreement with Build Baton Rouge for “a professional economic development program to identify and eliminate blight throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and to promote economic development throughout East Baton Rouge Parish by strengthening new and proposed investments.”

The council also is set to hear reports about traffic mitigation measures and alternative routes during the Interstate 10 widening construction, and about the dangers and potential city-parish liability regarding law enforcement pursuits and executing arrest warrants.

The council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to add additional detail.