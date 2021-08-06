Manufacturing partnership rebrands to emphasize statewide mission

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana, or MEPOL, has changed its name to Louisiana’s Community & Technical Colleges Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Officials say the new brand and logo is meant to emphasize the organization’s statewide mission and encourage more companies around the state to use its services.

Louisiana’s MEP is part of a national network funded by state and federal dollars meant to help manufacturing businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase sales. During the 2020 fiscal year, the organization says it helped Louisiana companies create or retain 989 jobs, save more than $5.7 million and make more than $26.6 million in sales, according to a client survey.

The MEP was housed at UL Lafayette and Lafayette’s South Louisiana Community College before integrating with LCTCS in 2016, says Kayla Gentry, a spokesperson for the organization. Now more than half of the system’s community colleges host a local MEP center, making the services more accessible statewide, and the new brand is meant to emphasize that shift.