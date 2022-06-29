LWC working to get website back online after malware attack 

Work is underway to restore the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE website after Geographic Solutions Inc., the company that operates the site, discovered an attempted malware attack requiring it to take the state’s labor exchanges and unemployment claims systems offline.

According to WAFB-TV, the attack also impacted as many as 40 other states that contract with GSI.

There was no data breach, GSI says, and the personal information of HiRE users was not compromised. The outage impacts nearly 11,000 people currently filing continued claims for unemployment in Louisiana. Read more.