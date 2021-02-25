LSU panel on ‘white rage’ draws conservative backlash, attention from lawmaker

An LSU-hosted panel discussion on “white rage” against Blacks is drawing backlash from mostly conservative social media users, who are frustrated with what they view as the one-sided way in which the university presents information and secures sponsorships.

The virtual event—called “Race, Religion and the Moment We’re In: The Religion of White Rage”—marks the latest installment of an ongoing, yearlong series about racial inequality.

Its most recent episode was inspired by the book The Religion of White Rage: Religious Fervor, White Workers and the Myth of Black Racial Progress, co-edited by the three panelists: Stephen C. Finley, Biko Mandela Gray and Lori Latrice Martin. According to a news release promoting the event, the panelists planned to “hone in on [the] relationship between white apprehension, race and religion, and their subsequent effects on communities of color and the struggle for equality.”

But that’s not the takeaway some viewers left with. A number of Republican officials and advisers, including political consultant Lionel Rainey III, who’s also the executive director of Leading Louisiana, are taking issue with several comments made during the panel, including one declaring that “conservatism is a euphemism for white supremacy,” and another equating the U.S. Constitution and “angry white women” to examples of white supremacy.

Calling the comments “deeply disturbing and the antithesis of unifying,” Rainey says he hopes LSU will “consider giving alternative points of view the same platform.”

As of Thursday afternoon, dozens of Facebook users had agreed with that assessment, with some pledging to stop donating money to LSU for hosting the event.

LSU says that because the event was an academic discussion and part of a series that any statements made don’t necessarily represent any position taken by the university.

More significantly, however, it’s caused angry constituents to phone their state representatives—including House Education Committee Chair Ray Garofalo Jr., R-Chalmette, who oversees LSU’s funding.

Garofalo says he’s following up with LSU interim president Tom Galligan and the university’s Board of Supervisors to get more information about the types of presentations LSU has hosted, as well as the curriculums being provided to students, to determine whether information is being presented in a “balanced way.”

“My role as chair is to look into these issues and make sure we’re giving our students a true, balanced view of what the world is,” Garofalo says. “I’m still developing my expertise in the area and researching what other schools are doing, but it’s more of an issue where I know it when I see it, and I don’t see it so far.”

However, Jenee Slocum, director of LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, says Tuesday night’s event marks just one of 25 to 30 events the center hosts each academic year, which range from gubernatorial debates to campaign analyses and other events highlighting an array of topical issues relevant to the community.

“One of our main focuses is to look at the issues of the day, and systemic racism and discrimination is a big topic right now that’s affecting our nation and state,” Slocum says. “[The panel] is just one of those events within a larger look at racism itself.”

Watch video of the event here.