LSU-Caesars partnership not affected by gaming association’s updated code 

LSU’s “seven-figure” deal with Caesars Sportsbook is not affected by the American Gaming Association’s newly updated marketing code that prohibits college partnerships.

The deal was established prior to the updates released yesterday, which are not retroactive, says Casey Clark, senior vice president with the AGA.

Also, the AGA is a business association, not a regulator, so it does not technically have the power to stop such partnerships, though Clark says its guidelines represent industry standards and often are reflected in regulations adopted in some markets.

“The partnerships that are in place as of right now are not impacted,” Clark says. “We’re seeing very little appetite for entering into any new partnerships in this space.”

LSU’s arrangement making Caesars Sportsbook the “official sportsbook of LSU Athletics” was announced in 2021. According to that announcement, the “multitude of marketing and sponsorship assets” Caesars would get would include naming rights for the Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium; signage in Tiger Stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Alex Box Stadium; an “exclusive presence” on the LSU Sports mobile app; broadcast and digital sponsorship rights; and visibility for Caesars Sportsbook throughout all 21 of LSU’s men’s and women’s varsity athletic programs.

The LSU-Caesars partnership stirred controversy when students—including some who were too young to legally bet—got emails encouraging them to “place your first bet (and earn your first bonus).”

An LSU spokesperson did not respond to emails sent yesterday and today seeking comment.