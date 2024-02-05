Louisiana trails its neighbors in economic growth, but job numbers are improving 

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development launched a new monthly Louisiana economic intelligence dashboard last week that measures job growth and other economic indicators for the state.

“This month’s data shows the performance of Louisiana compared to the rest of the U.S. South has been lagging over the last eight to twelve years, although, on a positive note, job numbers have picked up over the last 12 months,” says C100 CEO Adam Knapp in a prepared statement.

Findings from this month’s dashboard include:

Louisiana grew by 1.8% over the last twelve months through November. Over the last 12 years, Louisiana grew nonfarm jobs by 4% while benchmark states in the South grew by 30%.

Louisiana has lost 12,000 jobs since 2016, while states across the South grew by 8.9%.

The Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lake Charles metro areas grew fastest over the last 12 months.

Labor force participation in Louisiana ranks 43rd, showing Louisiana would have 142,000 more workers if its labor force size were at the U.S. average.

Health care, administrative support, and hospitality jobs were the most in-demand jobs across Louisiana in December, according to job postings data, although job postings declined slightly.

See the dashboard here.