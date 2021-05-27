Louisiana to host America’s Competitiveness Exchange  

Louisiana will host the America’s Competitiveness Exchange in November, giving state leaders an opportunity to highlight economic development programs to international delegates, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The ACE is an initiative of the Organization of American States. Twice a year, ACE brings together up to 50 senior-level government, business, policy, and economic decision-makers from across the Americas to explore projects and economic initiatives from a particular region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. Louisiana’s exchange will be Nov. 6-12.

“I believe the value of this unique opportunity cannot be overstated,” says Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. “ACE will bring international attention to Louisiana’s rapidly growing excellence within industries, such as bioscience, logistics, water management, renewable energy and more.”

During the event, participants will examine regional partnerships, strategic investments, and signature projects in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Discussions will focus on the state’s economic development approach and resilience in the face of natural disasters.

The group that led Louisiana’s bid for the event includes business groups from across the state along with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and LED. Read the full story.