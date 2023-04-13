Louisiana shrimpers say cheaper imports may bankrupt them this year  

Louisiana’s shrimpers fear that this year’s season could mean bankruptcy for some and the end of a generations-long way of life. The Gulf of Mexico has plenty of shrimp, but the U.S. market is full of imports.

While shrimp are on course to have a healthy population, industry leaders say it’s little comfort, according to Peyton Cagle, manager of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries’ crustacean program. The U.S. shrimping market is being undercut by cheaper imports, and shrimpers say regardless of how the population looks in May, there’s no money to be made, USA Today Network reports.

Inflation is driving consumers to less expensive pork and chicken, leaving processors’ already purchased shrimp on ice. High fuel costs compound the problem, raising shrimpers’ overhead and increasing the need to sell more product.

