Louisiana private sector strengthens with expansions, openings

Louisiana’s private sector continues to strengthen, with job gains for the third quarter of last year outpacing job losses.

After a tumultuous spring last year, the state saw a net gain of nearly 25,000 jobs from June to September 2020, according to the latest data released by the Southwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The growth—caused by expansions at existing establishments and new jobs at opening businesses—was the third-highest level of net job gains since the office began tracking the data in 1992.

Still, the state lags behind national rates. Gross job gains represented 8.8% of private-sector employment in Louisiana, compared to the national rate of 9.4%. Gross job losses represented 7.2% of private-sector employment, compared to the 6% national rate.

Nearly 20,000 jobs were lost in the third quarter because of businesses closing, while some 82,000 jobs were lost from businesses downsizing, according to the data.

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 8 of the 11 industry sectors tracked in Louisiana in the third quarter of 2020. The leisure and hospitality industry showed the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of more than 10,000 jobs, followed by the retail trade sector with a net gain of 6,384 jobs.

Manufacturing showed the largest net loss of any sector in the state, with a net loss of nearly 2,000 jobs. The state’s financial activities sector trailed with a net loss of 757 jobs.

