Louisiana officials question $181M in emergency recovery spending

About $181 million in recent local reimbursement requests to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for disaster recovery spending did not adhere to program rules, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

That’s out of almost $963 million of the total requested during the first half of this year. Lack of sufficient documentation and requesting reimbursement for work outside of the approved scope of work were among the problems. Most of the issues–$131 million worth–have been resolved, GOHSEP says.

According to other recent LLA reports: