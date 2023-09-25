Louisiana officials question $181M in emergency recovery spending

About $181 million in recent local reimbursement requests to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for disaster recovery spending did not adhere to program rules, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.
That’s out of almost $963 million of the total requested during the first half of this year. Lack of sufficient documentation and requesting reimbursement for work outside of the approved scope of work were among the problems. Most of the issues–$131 million worth–have been resolved, GOHSEP says.
According to other recent LLA reports:
- The Louisiana Supreme Court paid administrative expenses for the Judges’ Supplemental Compensation Fund with state general funds appropriated for the office’s operations, rather than with court proceeds as the LLA says state law requires, though the court interprets the law differently. Auditors also found civil filing fees collected by the clerks of court are being sent to the judicial administrator’s office instead of the State Treasurer, and that two judges were overpaid a total of $1,828 for lodging expenses.
- For the fourth consecutive report, the Louisiana Board of Ethics did not submit delinquent debts to the Attorney General’s office in a timely manner. As of April 19, the board’s website noted 2,476 outstanding late fees totaling $3.6 million from campaign finance disclosure reports, lobbying expenditure reports and personal financial disclosure statements.
- Auditors suggested the Louisiana Department of Education should increase its outreach to parents of students with disabilities and help them navigate the system. LDOE does not always contact parents during a complaint investigation, but it does reach out to the school systems, which may contribute to the parents’ perception that the process is unfair and complaints are not thoroughly investigated, the LLA says.