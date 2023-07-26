Louisiana metros rank low on US emerging housing market index

While seven Louisiana’s metro markets made The Wall Street Journal’s summer emerging housing market index released this morning, they all ranked near the bottom of the list.

The Baton Rouge metro ranked 294th on the index, which ranks the 300 most populous core-based statistical areas as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau. The rankings are based on two indicators: real estate markets and economic health.

Though Baton Rouge saw its ranking rise from the spring, it’s still lower than last fall when it ranked No. 283 on the list. And while the Lake Charles, Lafayette and Baton Rouge markets saw their rankings rise this season, the other Louisiana markets fell.

Monroe and the New Orleans-Metairie metros were the two highest-ranked metros on the list for the summer, ranking Nos. 270 and 271, respectively.

Alexandria and Lafayette ranked Nos. 281 and 287, respectively. Houma-Thibodaux also saw its ranking drop for the summer and came in at No. 300—last on the list.

See the full ranking.