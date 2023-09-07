Louisiana, like other Southern states, relies on outside airborne help to fight wildfires 

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said last week he will ask the Legislature for money to buy more firefighting equipment, including a tanker airplane that can drop water on blazes. Such an asset would make Louisiana unique among its Southern neighbors and comparably sized states, which rely entirely on outside help for their airborne assistance.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has a staff of 151 firefighters who have been joined by some administrators to augment local departments on the front lines of recent blazes. While these crews led the attack on the ground, military helicopters were called upon to suppress fires.

The Louisiana National Guard has piloted nine of its Blackhawk helicopters to fight fires in the southwest part of the state, and larger Chinook helicopters have been brought in from Oklahoma and Alabama National Guard units, says Lt. Col. Noel Collins, Louisiana National Guard public affairs officer. The “Bambi buckets” used to carry and drop water also belong to the Guard, she adds.

The helicopters, with help from LDAF spotter aircraft, have helped firefighters on the ground contain blazes in Beauregard Parish, where the Tiger Island fire has consumed more than 30,000 acres. State officials have placed the damage from fires statewide at about 55,000 acres, or about 93 square miles—or less than 1% of Louisiana’s 23,440 square miles of forest.

Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri and Arkansas all have similar amounts of forest and also rely on outside help for fighting wildfires.

When he first took over the department in January 2008, Strain inherited a fleet of 24 planes, including 18 Cessna single-engine 182T aircraft, from his predecessor, Bob Odom. Strain was critical of Odom, who had purchased the Cessnas in 2003, for not keeping public records that detailed the use of the planes, The Times-Picayune reported.

Budget cuts in 2011 forced the agriculture department to lay off four pilots and sell six of its aircraft, from which the LDAF made enough money to retain firefighters on its staff, Strain spokesperson Jenn Finley says.

Aircraft experts say it’s common for planes to be used 20 years or longer as long as they receive regular upgrades. LDAF’s 12 remaining four-seater Cessnas have continually been upgraded over the past two decades, Finley says. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.