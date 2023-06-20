Louisiana leads US in the number of lawsuits filed against insurers

More insurance lawsuits were filed in Louisiana’s district courts than in any other state from 2020 to 2022, according to a recent analysis by legal analytics firm Lex Machina.

The report says 3,798 insurance cases were filed over the three-year period in the Eastern District of Louisiana, which includes the Capital Region, the second most of any district court in the U.S., behind only Louisiana’s Western District Court, which saw 8,169 cases filed. The combined number of cases filed in the state’s two federal districts comes out to 11,967, which is 26.1% of the total number filed nationwide.

McClenny, Moseley & Associates, more commonly referred to as MMA, was the most active firm to represent plaintiffs in insurance lawsuits, with 2,766 cases from 2020 to 2022.

The firm has come under scrutiny for filing “numerous suits” against insurers that never issued policies to the plaintiffs, as well as for filing lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs who already settled their insurance claims, reports the ABA Journal. MMA was suspended for 90 days by a Louisiana Western District judge, according to the journal, and the Louisiana Department of Insurance served the firm with a cease-and-desist letter Feb. 17 for acknowledging making 856 misrepresentations to Louisiana insurers by filing cases on behalf of insurers and homeowners whom the firm did not represent.

In an effort to curb excessive lawsuits against home insurers in Louisiana, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in March that he would “absolutely” support a proposal that would make it harder and more expensive for property owners to file lawsuits against insurance companies, as reported in Daily Report. However, the 2023 session ended without passing any such measure.