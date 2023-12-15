Louisiana is the first state to gain full approval of its ‘Internet for All’ proposal 

The federal government has approved the second part of Louisiana’s plan to spend more than $1.35 billion to provide high-speed internet throughout the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

Louisiana is the first state to clear that bar for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is part of the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative. The program will improve internet connection for businesses and individuals, as well as provide contract opportunities for the companies carrying out the upgrades to Louisiana’s broadband infrastructure.

The first half of Louisiana’s proposal was approved in September and included a summary of the state’s existing broadband funding and audit of the types and availability of internet access across the state, listing specific underserved areas.

“Underserved” means the speed of the available internet is less than 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads, which can apply to some areas of Baton Rouge and the northern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish, Veneeth Iyengar, who directs the state broadband office, told Daily Report in September.

The second part of Louisiana’s proposal, approved today, gets into how the money will be distributed across the state.

Edwards says in a prepared statement that the broadband plan stresses resilience, connectivity and affordability, and that the state “will implement it as submitted with shovel ready projects set to begin next year.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. States and territories will use the funding to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service. See the announcement.