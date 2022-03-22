Local group continues pushing for alternative I-10 plan

Opponents of the state’s plans to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane aren’t giving up without a fight.

Architect Coleman Brown, who chairs the infrastructure committee of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge (not to be confused with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber), says widening existing “choke points” for less than $100 million could save close to $1 billion and avoid headaches for drivers and business owners.

Brown, who has been on this mission for years, this week emailed a long list of media representatives and public officials and shared a video laying out his proposal.

“We’re going to lay all our cards out on the table and hope DOTD and the governor will see what kind of cost this is going to be,” Brown says.

However, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson says in an email that the number of travel lanes will be reduced to two in each direction for a little more than a year, not four years as stated in the video. Among other issues, Brown’s plan does not address the condition of the aging infrastructure.

“The Baton Rouge interstate system is over capacity now because of many years of trying to either patch the problem or disregard it completely,” Wilson says.

To mitigate congestion while travel lanes are reduced, DOTD plans to:

Work with businesses and state agencies to implement flexible work schedules.

Work with trucking companies on changing delivery patterns and routes.

Coordinate with local law enforcement and State Police.

Improve alternate routes with signals and striping.

Provide driver information as far west as Lafayette and as far east as New Orleans to mitigate traffic.

HOV lanes on Interstate 12 and passenger rail on the I-10 corridor also will be considered.

Once that part of the project is finished, three lanes in each direction once again will be available, and then four lanes by late 2027 or early 2028, Wilson says.