A global media brand just named this local company as a Best Place to Work

Baton Rouge-based ThreeSixtyEight’s workplace culture of care and flexibility has been recognized nationally. Global media brand Ad Age ranked the local B-corp creative and technology company No. 22 on its list of the 50 Best Places to Work 2025.

ThreeSixtyEight chief creative officer and co-founder Jeremy Beyt tells Daily Report that the recognition is one of the top honors in the industry.

“Last year was a tough year for people in general,” Beyt says. “People got squeezed financially. There was a lot of pressure when we submitted for this award. I didn’t know what to think, but we still won. I give our team a lot of credit for that. It boils down to the togetherness and transparency.”

The creative agency thrives by embracing what’s unconventional, which fuels its creative output and employee experience. It’s guided by its core values of being better, adventurous, impactful, together, and taking ownership.

“It starts with being open and honest in both the good times and the bad and sharing in that,” Beyt explains. “If things are hard, you open it up and support one another. It creates a great culture where people connect and support each other.”

ThreeSixtyEight’s flexibility underscores its commitment to work-life balance and employee connection. Employees are required to work in the office just one day a week—and only if they are local.

Becht notes that the other side of the equation is producing high-quality work.

The company has worked on local projects like Louisiana Entertainment’s website and the Better in BTR branding as well as with national clients, creating digital assets for Tomb Raider, the Tear the Paper Ceiling campaign with the Ad Council, and the Miami Dolphins.

ThreeSixtyEight was the first company to receive B-corp certification in Baton Rouge and was named an Inc. 5000 company three years in a row.

“You have to be doing amazing work that you’re proud of when you leave for the day,” Beyt says. “If the work isn’t important, challenging, and of high quality, it’s hard for your workplace to be a great place to work. The work itself has to be great, too.”