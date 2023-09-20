Led by Louisiana and Texas, US natural gas exports reach a record high 

The U.S. exported more natural gas in the first six months of 2023 than in any other previous six-month period and continues to be the top exporter of the fuel in the world, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports.

U.S. companies averaged 12.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in the first six months of this year, an 11% increase from their average over the same period last year.

Average natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals increased by 7.1% week over week in the first half of this year, the EIA reports. Natural gas deliveries to terminals in South Louisiana increased by 8% and to terminals in South Texas by 6.4%, from January to June 2023.

The U.S. first became a net exporter of natural gas in 2017, after Cheniere Energy began exporting domestically sourced liquefied natural gas from the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal in Cameron Parish and from the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas. Read the full rundown of the EIA’s natural gas report from The Center Square.