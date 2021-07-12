Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company 

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. today announced it has acquired a minority stake in advertising software company Vistar Media via a $30 million investment.

Lamar’s investment will fund Vistar’s research and development efforts and expansion into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s board of directors, though Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.

Lamar CEO Sean Reilly says the deal readies the outdoor advertising company for the future of the industry.

According to Market Watch, Vistar software powers digital signage networks including Coinstar, GSTV, Octopus, Pursuant Health, Redbox, Topgolf, Vibenomics, Volta and Zoom Media.