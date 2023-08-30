LABI opposes Biden rule that would make more workers eligible for overtime

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would make some 3.6 million additional U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay.

Making workers who earn a base annual salary of up to $55,068 eligible for overtime pay— up from the current threshold of $35,568—could be problematic for Louisiana’s small businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and retail sectors, says Jim Patterson, who is vice president for government relations with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

“These employers are already struggling with workforce challenges and this rule would only add to their difficulty,” he says by email. “Furthermore, this new measure would apply across the country when cost of living and wage levels vary among states for many reasons.”

LABI opposed a similar move by the Obama administration that ultimately was derailed in court. The Trump administration imposed a more modest increase in 2019, raising the limit from $23,660 to the current level.

Julie Su, the U.S. Department of Labor’s acting secretary, says the change “would help restore workers’ economic security by giving millions more salaried workers the right to overtime protections.” Under the administration’s proposal, the overtime limit would automatically adjust every three years to keep pace with rising earnings.

More than 60% of salaried workers qualified for overtime pay in 1975, compared to only about 15% today, according to the National Employment Law Project, which favors a higher threshold.

Upon publication in the Federal Register, the notice of proposed rulemaking will be open for public comment for 60 days, which the department is supposed to consider before issuing a final rule.