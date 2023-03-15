Job applicants are using AI to tailor their applications, and managers are noticing 

Since its launch in November, ChatGPT has been a hot topic at dinner tables and water coolers. Microsoft, Google, Snap and other companies have incorporated artificial intelligence into their products.

Employees have experimented with using ChatGPT at work. Some have even started using it when looking for new roles, tapping the chat assistant to help write cover letters, tweak résumés and formulate responses to anticipated interview questions—without necessarily telling the people doing the hiring, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Employers, who have long used AI tools to screen potential employees, aren’t always disqualifying applicants who use ChatGPT, but they are scrambling to figure out how to assess candidates who may be using the tool to give them an edge.

In one example, Christina Qi, chief executive of market data company Databento, noticed almost every job application included exactly what she was looking for. Her company asks candidates to write a tweet and a press release about microwave towers, a niche topic that requires research, Qi says.

Normally, most candidates fail the test. This time all five passed, prompting her to look into what ChatGPT would write on the subject—and she found it to be eerily similar to candidates’ responses. Read the full story.