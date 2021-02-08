iTA Truck Sales and Service acquires Timmons Truck Center in Baton Rouge

iTA Truck Sales and Service has acquired Timmons Truck Center in Baton Rouge, making iTA the largest International truck dealer in Louisiana.

The agreement includes granting iTA the exclusive rights to sell International trucks and IC buses manufactured by Navistar. The iTA operation in Baton Rouge also includes Idealease, which leases and rents more than 500 International trucks to local businesses.

As part of the deal, iTA will operate from the more than 44,000-square-foot facility Timmons Truck Center occupies on a 7.5-acre tract on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge.

In a prepared statement, iTA CEO Christopher D. Schouest says the acquisition positions his company as the leading medium duty truck dealership in south Louisiana and expands its footprint from Lake Charles to New Orleans.

“We see tremendous growth opportunity in the industry and the region,” Schouest says, noting the company has more than $4 million in parts inventory.

Timmons marks the sixth International truck dealership to come under the iTA umbrella. Others include locations in Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Slidell.