Is the old Cook Theatre in Scotlandville getting a second lease on life?

Renovations are underway at the old Cook Theatre in Scotlandville, near Southern University, reports WBRZ-TV, after some four decades of the facility sitting vacant and in disrepair.

The theater, which opened in the 1930s, has been considered blighted since the 1970s, when it closed. Local entrepreneur and investor Tevin Wade bought the building in late June for $33,000, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court, and the owner vacated the premises early August.

Wade, who owns Lighthouse Bar and Pizzeria less than a mile away from the theater, told WBRZ-TV that the renovation of the theater was part of his larger plan to help revitalize the Scotlandville community. He also owns a student housing complex.

“Our efforts are to revitalize it, bring back a screening inside,” Wade says, “but also make sure we add a stage so that we can have theater come and we can have concerts come.” Read the full story.