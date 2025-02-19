How local breweries are prepping for a higher aluminum tariff 

For local breweries who rely on imported aluminum, new U.S. tariffs may lead to higher production costs and higher consumer prices for beer sold in aluminum cans.

President Trump signed a proclamation to restore a 25% tariff on steel and raise the aluminum tariff from 10% to 25% effective March 12. According to The White House fact sheet, the tariffs are intended to revitalize the domestic steel and aluminum industries and strengthen national security.

Keith Primeaux, owner of Agile Brewing, says his Baton Rouge brewery will potentially make pricing adjustments on canned beers, but doesn’t think it will significantly impact the company’s bottom line.

“Our prices are already well below most other beers that are on the market because we’re smaller and we self-distribute,” Primeaux tells Daily Report. “If I had to adjust up, I don’t see that anybody would even blink, because we’re already below everybody else. We have some flexibility in pricing based on our model.”

Agile Brewing purchases around 6,000 aluminum cans per month. Primeaux says the company will determine whether to adjust prices based on how much prices increase from its manufacturer. The brewery doesn’t anticipate switching from cans to bottles and plans to cut costs in other areas if necessary to offset the increased aluminum tariff.

Brett Dunham, co-owner of Le Chien Brewing Company, says the local brewery uses about 8,000 aluminum cans every six months. Dunham anticipates the tariffs affecting the brewery only minimally. The company plans to absorb the increased tariffs for as long as it can before passing the costs onto the customer.

Dunham presumes that distribution breweries will be more affected by the aluminum tariffs. Since many of the breweries in Baton Rouge focus heavily on taprooms and draft beer, the aluminum tariff shouldn’t be as significant of an issue for them, Dunham says.