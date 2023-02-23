Homebuilder Troyer Builders expanding to Baton Rouge market

Troyer Builders, a Metairie-based builder of custom homes, is expanding to the Baton Rouge metro.

“The Capital City has seen tremendous growth, especially in homebuilding, in the last several years,” says Sam Ford, chief financial officer. “We are confident new clients will appreciate our boutique-style approach to how closely we work with them, and that we have the size and valuable relationships with our vendors to help them maximize their investment.”

Troyer Builders has built more than 400 custom homes in the New Orleans and Northshore areas. The company focuses on blending traditional Southern symbolism with modern design techniques.

“Very early on, I realized the difference between building a house for someone and building their home,” says Greg Troyer, CEO and lead designer. “Our passion is to combine beautiful, artful design with quality construction for our clients’ homes. These aren’t just luxury homes we are building, they are works of art.”

Though she was unfamiliar with Troyer’s brand, local real estate agent Vicki Spurlock with Locations Realty says there’s room in the Baton Rouge market for another high-end custom homebuilder.

“I do think there’s room, and the only reason is because so many of the wonderful ones in town are not doing it anymore—they’ve retired,” Spurlock says, noting that many of the remaining builders in town are spec builders building out subdivisions.

Quita Cutrer, with Burns & Co, says she’s curious to see where they will build new homes because many of the established high-end neighborhoods don’t have lots available.

“It’s going to depend on where they’re building,” Cutrer says. “Bocage, Lakeshore and Country Club of Louisiana, they’re all in the tear down phase—you have to tear down homes to be able to build new custom ones.”