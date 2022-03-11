Higher pay No. 1 reason workers are leaving for new jobs

Over the past year, millions of workers have quit their jobs because of burnout, bad hours and a desire for more flexibility. But higher paychecks and a better shot at advancing professionally are the main motivations for leaving, a new study from the Pew Research Center shows.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, among American workers who resigned last year, 63% say low paychecks and lack of advancement opportunities were the top factors behind their exits, according to a poll conducted by Pew, a nonpartisan think tank, of 1,000 U.S. adults who quit a job in 2021. Another top reason was feeling disrespected at work, a factor cited by 57% of those polled.

A recent Gallup survey also found that better pay was the top reason people considered accepting new job offers. In that survey of more than 13,000 U.S. workers, 64% say getting a significant increase in pay or benefits was their priority—rising from No. 4 on the list in 2015, when 41% of respondents said more money was very important. Seven years ago, the majority of workers Gallup surveyed (60%) said being able to do what they do best was their job priority.

Other pandemic-specific reasons that have driven staffing turnover, such as child care needs and the desire to relocate, ranked comparatively lower. Of those surveyed with children under age 18, some 48% say child-care issues were a factor that pushed them to quit. Another 35% say they wanted to move locations. Read the full story.