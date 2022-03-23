Gov. Edwards activates National Guard in wake of New Orleans-area tornadoes 

Residents in the New Orleans area were digging out and assessing damage today after tornadoes lashed the region, flipping vehicles, ripping off rooftops and depositing a house with a family inside in the middle of their street.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared a disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were shredded in Alabama, where torrential rainfall was recorded. Two people were killed and multiple others were injured as the storm front blew across the South.

Planning to fly over damaged areas later today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes.

There were “no injuries, casualties or significant damage reported in Orleans Parish,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said today, but tornadoes touched down in Arabi, just east of the city, and across Lake Pontchartrain in Lacombe

The National Weather Service says the Arabi damage was caused by a tornado of at least EF-3 strength, meaning it had winds of 158-206 mph, while the Lacombe-area twister was an EF-1, with winds as strong as 90 mph.

Collin Arnold, director of homeland security and emergency preparedness in neighboring New Orleans, described “incredible devastation” in Arabi, where he said a state team including fire, EMS and police officers from across Louisiana was doing searches and damage assessments.

Louisiana officials activated 300 National Guard personnel to clear roads and provide support. They joined firefighters and others searching door-to-door to make sure no one had been left behind, says John Rahaim Jr., the parish’s homeland security director.

