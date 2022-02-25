Gen Z job-hoppers reshaping the future of work

Members of America’s youngest generation are starting their careers amid the Great Resignation—and that has changed the way they view working, Axios reports.

This cohort, those born in the late 1990s and early 2000’s and known as Gen Z, will account for one-third of U.S. labor by 2030, shaping the future of work.

In the spirit of the Great Resignation, this generation is far likelier than older workers to job-hop, says Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn.

These workers are changing jobs at a rate 134% higher than they were in 2019. Millennials are switching 24% more, and boomers 4% less, per LinkedIn data.

And they plan to keep job-hopping: Some 25% of Gen Zers say they hope or plan to leave their employers within the next six months, LinkedIn found. Compare that with 23% of millennials, 18% of Gen X and just 12% of boomers.

Employers need to think about how they create, mentor and connect in order to keep Gen Zs in place, Kimbrough says. “Because they are likely to move around.” Read the full story.