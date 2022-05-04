Fred’s files expansion permits for new beer garden

Fred’s Bar and Grill filed a $4.5 million permit Monday for a planned three-level beer garden that will be constructed in the parking lot of the existing bar.

The permit details an 18,000 square-foot three-level addition to the single-story bar with a combination of open-air and closed, air conditioned spaces. Construction plans include a commercial kitchen, office space, multiple bars and an elevator.

Owner Marc Fraioli told Daily Report in November that he expected the total cost of the beer garden project to be around $6 million and that he plans to do the construction in stages, pausing development during football season.

“This will be unlike anything in Baton Rouge,” he said. “This will be the kind of place you might find in Austin.”

Fred’s first filed permits in 2020 to add a two-level bar to the back of the establishment, but plans evolved. Reggie’s has also filed a rezoning request for an outdoor seating area in part of its parking lot.

Fraioli could not be reached for comment by press time.