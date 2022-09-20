Fostering work friendships is key to employee engagement and success 

Having a “best friend” at work contributes to a thriving employee experience and to improved communication, commitment, and other positive outcomes among the workforce, Gallup reports.

In fact, the organization’s polling shows that having a best friend at work has become more important since the start of the pandemic, even with the dramatic increase in remote and hybrid work.

According to data collected from 2019 to 2022, employees who indicated they have best friends at work were found to be more likely to engage customers and internal partners, get more done in less time, support a safe workplace with fewer accidents and reliability concerns, innovate and share ideas, and have fun while at work.

They were also more likely to recommend their organization as a great place to work, less likely to be searching for a different job and more satisfied with their place of employment.

To create an environment that fosters strong employee friendships, the authors recommend that leaders implement the following strategies:

Celebrate and champion work friendships, from the C-suite to front-line managers. Employees learn behavioral norms and cues from their managers and leaders, and they need approval from their leaders to develop friendships on the job. Create interactive opportunities for friendships to blossom. Team structures, workflows, and other systems and practices can make or break employees’ ability to develop real friends at work. Leaders should assess how factors like performance expectations and time requirements support (or impede) work friendships. Wherever possible, managers should remove constraints to socialization and create an atmosphere where employees feel free and encouraged to connect and show support.

Encourage conversation and connection. Through consistent communication, employees can support one another, maintain accountability, share ideas and use their strengths to contribute to a superior product. When communication is strong, team members who are genuine friends are more likely to reach out when they’re overwhelmed or struggling. Read the article.