Five theories on how to cultivate a better work environment

There's a wealth of well-established psychological concepts and excerpts of studies online decoding human nature for the purpose of making work a more inclusive, fair and rewarding experience.

The annual Gallup survey that measures employee engagement globally shows that only 32% of employees are engaged at work.

Here are five theories from Fast Company to help bring out the best from your employees and cultivate a thriving work environment:

Psychological safety: With its emphasis on creating a nurturing environment for open expression and risk-taking, the concept of psychological safety has gained significant traction. When employees feel safe to share their thoughts and ideas without fear of negative consequences, they’re more likely to engage in the behaviors that lead to innovation and collaboration, and boost their well-being within an organization.

A growth mindset: This mindset is the belief that one’s abilities and intelligence can be improved over time through learning, effort and embracing challenging opportunities. Research by a Stanford University psychologist found that individuals with a growth mindset consistently reached higher levels of achievement than those with a fixed mindset, who believe that ability is an innate trait, avoiding effort and dismissing feedback.

Equity theory: If we feel our efforts are undervalued by management or our rewards are lacking, a sense of injustice emerges, and dissonance grabs hold of our spirits, leading to discontent, grumbles by the water cooler, and even retaliatory behaviors.

Self-determination theory: Research suggests that people are motivated when they feel a sense of autonomy, competence and relatedness. Managers who have a difficult time letting go of control and need employees to check in with them on every operational detail not only limit their team’s capacity to grow, they also become bottlenecks that stymie productivity and progress.

Goal-setting theory: If managers are crystal-clear with employees on expectations, aligned with them on the capabilities and resources required to perform the job, in agreement on what success looks like and how it is measured, and in frequent contact for progress updates and feedback, employee engagement and motivation will go up.

