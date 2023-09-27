First look: A new plant-based restaurant, bar and tearoom opens soon 

Two years in the making, the Plantry Café is finally set to open for lunch on Monday, Oct. 9 on Bluebonnet Boulevard in the space formerly occupied by Kabuki Sushi and Japanese Steak House.

The new plant-based restaurant, bar and tearoom is the brainchild of Katie Crifasi, a physician and Baton Rouge native. Inside, diners will find a trendy design and a menu that’s largely organic, vegan and gluten-free. Crifasi transformed the space while working full time at her family medicine practice, turning hibachi tables into sitting areas for wine tastings.

Once fully up and running, the 100-seat restaurant will feature dine-in, catering and meal delivery options for patrons. For the dine-in options, Crifasi plans to begin with weekday lunch service, followed by high tea, Friday dinner, happy hour and—maybe down the road—breakfast. The lunch menu will feature a core menu of five sandwiches, rotating soups and salads, and a cheese board.

