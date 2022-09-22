Essay: How to keep young professionals in Baton Rouge 

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from former Business Report writer Julia-Claire Evans essay, in which she discusses Baton Rouge’s trouble with attracting young talent:

If you’ve been living in Baton Rouge for very long, chances are you know this city has a young people problem.

By a young people problem, I mean that the city has a hard time attracting and retaining young professionals between the ages of 25 and 40, an issue that’s echoed by organizations such as the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

As a young professional and recent graduate of LSU, I am the only one in my group of friends who remained in Baton Rouge post-graduation to work. The only others still here were either trying to get into graduate schools and taking gap years or were completing fifth years of college. Now, almost everyone I know has left the city, and now I, too, have left for New Orleans.

So what is it about Baton Rouge that makes young people want to leave? And what is it about places like New Orleans or Lafayette that makes them want to stay?

When I talk to my friends from New Orleans and Lafayette, a lot of them fall back on the word “culture.” New Orleans and Lafayette just have more of it, they say. But, I ask, Baton Rouge has music festivals, parades and good food, all key to Louisiana’s culture, so what makes it different?

