Employees are losing patience with workplace changes 

In 2022, the average employee experienced 10 planned enterprise changes—such as a restructuring to achieve efficiencies, a culture transformation to unlock new ways of working, or the replacement of a legacy tech system—up from two in 2016, Harvard Business Review reports.

While more change is coming, the workforce has hit a wall: A Gartner survey revealed that employees’ willingness to support enterprise change collapsed to just 43% in 2022, compared to 74% in 2016.

Navigating the pandemic asked a lot from employees, and many workers are now running on fumes

To create more sustainable change efforts, leaders must prioritize change initiatives and show employees where to invest their energies. They also must manage change fatigue by building in periods of proactive rest, involving employees in change plans, and challenging managers to help build team resilience. Read the full story.