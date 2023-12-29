Eight essential qualities a successful business leader needs

In a recent Harvard Business Review article, Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill outlined the eight qualities she believes to be most essential for strong leaders. Those qualities are:

Authenticity: Effective leadership requires a character that instills trust and connection.

Curiosity: Great leaders possess an “outside-in” perspective, allowing them to view situations from the standpoint of external stakeholders.

Analytical prowess: Leaders need to be able to dissect complex problems, identify root causes and generate innovative solutions.

Adaptability: Leaders must adapt swiftly to evolving stakeholder expectations.

Creativity: Diversity of thought is often the catalyst for true innovation.

Comfort with ambiguity: Managing ambiguity involves navigating conflicting ideas and competing priorities that seem equally significant.

Resilience: In the face of failure, strong leaders are able to regroup and seek input from others to explore alternative paths.

Empathy: Leaders should cultivate relationships, build trust and actively engage with their team members by stepping into their shoes, understanding priorities and identifying common ground.

Read more from Harvard Business Review.