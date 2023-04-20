Eight Capital Region small businesses chosen for Shell’s accelerator program

A handful of entrepreneurs from the Capital Region have been selected to take part in Shell’s business accelerator program, the company announced today.

Through the Shell LiveWIRE program, selected micro and small business owners will receive training, tools, mentorship, and capital and be connected to support networks of their peers in the south Louisiana entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Shell has partnered with LiftFund, a nonprofit small business lender, to implement the program’s curriculum. Educational sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts from Chase Bank, Fletcher Technical Community College, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and LiftFund.

Local participants in the Louisiana cohort include:

Serenity Mental Health Services

Blue Room Technologies

Escape to Paradise Nail Spa

Initiatives Etcetera LLC

The H.E.A.R.T. Academy LLC

D&S Unique Construction LLC

Gautier & Associates LLC

Akanni Beauty LLC

