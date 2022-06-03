EBR sales tax collections jump 14% during first quarter 

East Baton Rouge Parish collected 14.24% more in sales and use taxes through March compared to the same period last year, according to the latest report from city-parish government.

Collections were up 8.24% in March compared to March 2021, the report shows, which tracks closely with the national inflation rate for the same time frame. The Consumer Price Index was up 8.5% for the 12-month period ending in March.

Vehicle sales tax collections increased at a modest pace in recent months, which may indicate the red-hot vehicle market is finally starting to cool. While vehicle tax revenue was up more than 17% in January compared to the same month last year, it was up 2.6% and 2.37% in February and March, respectively.