Ebb and Flow Festival, Forum 35 Art Melt to be combined

Forum 35 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are partnering to create a new interactive art event that expands on the Ebb and Flow Festival by using elements from Forum’s annual Art Melt, the Arts Council announced today.

The new exhibition will provide a platform for Louisiana artists, with their 2- and 3-dimensional art installed throughout downtown. The public and a group of judges will vote on their favorite installations during the month prior to the Ebb and Flow Festival on April 6 and 7.



“Forum 35 created Art Melt with the goal of being a premier event to showcase the relationship between Louisiana art, artists, and the arts community” Jessica Keasler, Forum 35 president, says in the announcement. “Fifteen years from its creation, Art Melt has become Louisiana’s largest juried multi-media annual art exhibit. We are excited to partner with the Arts Council to elevate Art Melt to the next level as Art Flow, providing even more opportunities for the public to experience Louisiana’s unique arts and culture.”



The winners of the top prizes will be announced during the festival weekend and will continue to be on display through the Baton Rouge Blues Festival on April 14 & 15, 2019.