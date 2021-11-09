Downtown Baton Rouge coming back to life as events return

Tourism in downtown Baton Rouge continues to be on the upswing, according to Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology for Visit Baton Rouge, who presented an update at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting.

Downtown events are being scheduled at a level Visit Baton Rouge has not seen since March 2020, she says, and visitor numbers will rise with an upcoming KOA convention, LSU family weekend and holiday events.

Alford says she has not received this month’s numbers yet, but can tell there is an uptick in visitors to downtown and to its hotels, and has noticed, through surveys done by partner Destinations Analyst, that willingness to travel has risen nationally.

Visit Baton Rouge is looking forward to 2022, Alford says, as Viking Cruises will begin bringing tourists to the city’s docks, the third cruise line to do so. The ships’ passengers bring business to downtown museums and restaurants, she says.

Visit Baton Rouge plans to send out its recently announced tourism survey Jan. 3.

