CPEX summit will focus on climate risks, economic prosperity

Louisiana faces numerous planning challenges. How do we improve transportation? How do we make our energy grid more resilient? How do we deal with flood risk?

Climate change exacerbates all of those challenges, which is why climate is a recurring theme for next week’s annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, hosted by the Center for Planning Excellence at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge.

“Let’s roll up our sleeves and talk about what the solutions are, and how we’re going to get there and get there together,” says Camille Manning-Broom, CPEX’s president and CEO.

Millions of Louisiana homes and businesses are threatened by rising seas, and it’s not just coastal Louisiana that’s at risk; Livingston and Ascension parish properties are threatened too, she says.

Billions in federal dollars will be available to help address the state’s challenges. Speakers will address how to best use those funds to change the status quo and make sure everyone benefits, Manning-Broome says.

“If we do not address equity and do it intentionally, no one wins,” she says. “The conversations that we’re having at the summit are directly related to how we get to that vision of a prosperous economy with everyone included.”

The conference will also address how communities can make themselves more attractive, which can be an important piece of the effort to attract and retain mobile professionals. And there will be time for the arts, too, including music, poetry, and a Pecha Kucha, a Japanese concept in which 10 speakers have 400 seconds each to make the most provocative, creative presentations they can think of.

The summit will be held next Wednesday and Thursday. The agenda is available here.