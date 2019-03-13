CounterspaceBR leaving White Star Market, shifting focus to Southdowns

Dessert spot CounterspaceBR is leaving its White Star Market location at the end of the month, announced owner Sarah Joy Hays, who wants to concentrate on growing her Perkins Road location.

A self-taught baker, Hays opened CounterspaceBR at the gourmet food hall in June after operating out of her home for years. The bakery sells cookies, cakes, desserts and breakfast pastries.

In January, Hays opened a second CounterspaceBR location inside the former Lily’s Restaurant space on Perkins Road in Southdowns. The new bakery sells coffee from New Orleans-based Mojo Coffee Roasters and Hays plans to host cooking classes and events once store renovations are completed. She’s started a Kickstarter campaign to help defray upgrade costs.

The bakery is also planning to partner with soon-to-be former White Star Market neighbor MJ’s Cafe, offering grab-and-go lunches and a dining room for in-store food and coffee. CounterspaceBR will be also be offering delivery via the Waitr app in the coming weeks.

Hays says that the shared kitchen model and other obligations that came with working within White Star were unfavorable for her business, and led, in part, to her decision to leave White Star Market.

“I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming enthusiasm people have shown for our desserts so far and look forward to being able to serve our patrons in a space that more closely aligns with the things that I value,” Hays says. “First among those things is fostering community.”