Council to consider approving additional rental assistance, naming mosquito agency director

More than 4,600 households in East Baton Rouge Parish remain in need of rental assistance due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration, which will ask the Metro Council this week to free up federal funding to address the problem.

The administration added an emergency item to the council agenda for this week’s meeting seeking to use nearly $30 million from the Treasury Department allocated to the city-parish earlier this year specifically to address the need for short-term rental assistance.

The council actually approved the use of the funds at a previous meeting, but the administration amended the way some of the funds are allocated, which requires additional council approval.

Of the $29.1 million total in the pot, $2.9 million is retained by the state to cover administrative costs and another $2.9 million will go to the city-parish and several nonprofit agencies to cover additional administrative costs.

The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, YWCA, Habitat for Humanity and Project 70805 will all receive funds to help needy residents apply for assistance, says Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Courtney Scott.

While many businesses are complaining about widespread labor shortages that, whether fairly or not, have been attributed to federally funded enhanced unemployment benefits, Scott says there is no correlation between the workforce issues and the number of families needing help paying the rent.

“There is no data to support that the 4,604 families needing rental assistance are receiving unemployment benefits,” Scott says. “They may not qualify for unemployment. Their hours may have been reduced. There are a lot of factors but these dollars were allocated by the feds for rental assistance and nothing else. This is not something the parish decided to do.”

The council is expected to approve the measure.

In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:

The council will select a new executive director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control district.

Though the position typically draws little interest from the general public, it was the subject of much media attention two years ago, when Metro Council members forced the resignation of interim director Randy Vaeth’s predecessor, Todd Walker.

Walker was under fire over questionable spending on construction projects at the lavish $11.2 million headquarters building that was constructed on his watch.

Vaeth, an entomologist, was assistant director at the time and agreed to step in after Walker’s resignation. But he says he never intended to occupy the position permanently and is happy to turn the reins over to a successor so he can return to his focus on fighting mosquitoes.

“I feel like we got things at MARC back on track,” Vaeth says. “We canceled some of the projects that were really not necessary, rolled our millages back and tried to get back to a more responsible fiscal position while still being able to service the public.”

The Council will select Vaeth’s successor from among three candidates, whose names will be submitted to the council by the MARC board of directors.

Also Wednesday, the council will consider funding for design, property acquisition and construction for several MovEBR projects.

The council meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected form an earlier version to reflect that YWCA is among the nonprofit organizations that will help administer the rental assistance application process. Daily Report regrets the error.)