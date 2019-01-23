Contractors begin hiring BRCC industrial training program graduates

Local contractors sponsoring the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative have begun the hiring process for the 40 students who last night graduated from the program.

The program’s fourth cohort included 15 electrical, 13 pipefitting, and 12 welding graduates who all received National Center for Construction Education and Research Core, Level I and Level II certifications.

The focus now shifts to placing the graduates in full-time positions with 10 contractor partner firms, says Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, which, along with ExxonMobil and other partners, funds the program.

“They are with us Day One in terms of assisting us with developing a curriculum, providing the supplies students need, and interviewing students constantly,” Steib says. “They’re instrumental in the success of the program, because at the end of the day, these students are hired by these partners.”

Since its 2012 launch, the initiative has helped 135 people secure jobs with partner firms.

“We’ve already started reaching out to them, and we’ve hired a couple just recently,” Ronnie Gulino of ISC Constructors says of this year’s class. “We still have some students that are currently working for us.”

ExxonMobil spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile says her company has been indirectly hiring the graduates from the contractors, but plan to hire directly from the program next year with the addition of a millwright track.

The 2019 cohort attracted 800 applicants, of which 200 were selected to participate. BRCC is offering reduced-cost training opportunities for students not accepted into the program.