Companies with remote or hybrid work policies are hiring faster

Companies with remote or hybrid policies appear to be hiring people at about twice the rate of employers that mandate full-time in-office work, reports Forbes.

Over the last three months, companies where the remote work policy is “fully flexible” grew their headcounts by nearly 2%, compared with companies that mandate full-time in-office work, according to a recently-released report by Scoop, a hybrid work management software company.

Companies with “structured hybrid” policies—the most common arrangement, where workers come into the office between one and four days a week—grew their headcounts by 1.5%, while employers that were fully in-office grew headcount by just 0.8%.

“The job market has been surprisingly resilient, and I was really curious to understand: Is there anything to be found in where the growth is?” says Robert Sadow, co-founder and CEO of Scoop. “When we looked at headcount increase over the last 12 months, fully flexible and ‘structured hybrid’ [employers] were outperforming fully in-office companies at least in terms of a percentage of headcount.” Read the full Forbes story.