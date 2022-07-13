CNBC ranks Louisiana as 48th best state for business 

Louisiana came in at No. 48 in CNBC’s annual Top States for Business ranking, beating out just Alaska and Mississippi.

CNBC ranked states based on 10 categories of competitiveness, including the cost of doing business, workforce, infrastructure, and technology and innovation.

Louisiana scored highest in cost of doing business, where it bested 44 other states, but its overall score was dragged down by its low score in the infrastructure and life, health and inclusion categories.

CNBC weighed each category based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. Louisiana’s place on the CNBC list stands in stark contrast to its 2021 No. 8 business climate ranking from Site Selection magazine.

Louisiana Economic Development communications director Mark Lorando released a statement in response to the ranking.

“Louisiana announced over 60 major economic development project wins last year representing more than $20 billion of capital investment and the creation of 18,000 direct and indirect jobs—among the highest such figures in our state’s history,” Lorando says. “We believe those figures are a more objective indicator of Louisiana’s business climate and economic health.”

The report highlights statewide issues that the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has worked to improve in in the Capital Region, such as improving the regulatory environment, says BRAC marketing director Morgan Almeida, noting that the CNBC ranking evaluates the state as a whole. See the ranking.