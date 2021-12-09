Check out Baton Rouge’s first hostel 

It feels like you’re heading back to Mom’s house as you pull up to the modest pink home at 4232 North Blvd. The streets are familiar—centrally located in Mid City, close to downtown.

But it’s The Hostel Baton Rouge owner Melanie Bennett, warmly greeting you with wide arms, who immediately makes you feel at ease.

Bennett was born and raised in Baton Rouge, and this “Mid City cat” calls the area her stomping grounds. Prior to being a hostel owner, she worked for more than 20 years as a homemaker, stagehand, tour guide and even an Uber driver. She loves the Red Stick, which is why she purchased this home that was destined to become the city’s first hostel.

When she’d travel, she would generally stay in a hostel, and once she discovered the former day care building, she knew it was the place.

“It made it a perfect transition, I think. It was already zoned correctly and just a charming, warm little place,” Bennett says.

Inside the hostel, which had its soft opening this fall, visitors are welcomed into a shared bunk room. Custom-built bunks accommodate up to nine guests. Guests who travel together are also able to stay in a private suite with a king-sized bed and closet. And, in true hostel fashion, there is a shared bathroom, which includes a bathtub and eventually a shower. The walls of each space in the hostel are painted a different color, and the rooms are awash in antique furnishings and eclectic art.

